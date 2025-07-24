Hulk Hogan dies: From leaked sex tape to racism row, WWE star's biggest controversies

Hulk Hogan died aged 71 on Thursday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Florida home. Emergency responders rushed to his Clearwater residence following a distress call, as per TMZ Sports. Once revered as the face of WWE’s golden era, Hogan’s later years were shadowed by controversy. From leaked tapes to racial slurs, his public image took repeated blows. While fans will remember the leg drops and showmanship, many others will not forget the damage of his off-ring actions. Here's a look at his biggest controversies, per The Sportster. Hulk Hogan was at the center of several controversies throughout his career.(REUTERS)

Hulk Hogan’s leaked sex tape scandal

In 2012, Hulk Hogan was at the center of major controversy when a private sex tape of the wrestler went viral on Gawker.com, leading to a massive legal battle. Hogan sued for invasion of privacy and was awarded by a Florida jury in 2016. Hogan's initial $140 million win in the case was reduced to $31 million by taxes, Sports Illustrated reported. The case bankrupted Gawker and its founder Nick Denton.

Hulk Hogan’s racism row

In 2015, Hogan faced severe backlash when transcripts of a leaked tape revealed the legend using racist slurs, including continuous use of the N-word, while discussing his daughter’s dating life. The WWE swiftly terminated his contract and removed him from the Hall of Fame (later restored). Though Hogan issued a public apology, the damage was done.

When Hulk Hogan sued World Championship Wrestling

It was in 2000 when Hulk Hogan clashed with WCW head writer Vince Russo over a match finish he refused to lose. Hogan’s contract gave him creative control, so when Russo trashed him in a live promo, Hogan walked out. He sued WCW for breach of contract.

Faking presidential campaign

Hulk Hogan staged a bizarre stunt in 2000, claiming he had run for US President. WCW hyped it as a life-changing announcement, but it turned out to be a shallow publicity move. Hogan’s sudden return to wrestling just weeks later made the whole act feel hollow and damaged his credibility even further.

Divorce from wife Linda Hogan

In 2007, Linda Hogan filed for divorce, accusing Hulk Hogan of cheating with their daughter Brooke’s best friend, Christine Plante. The controversy exploded when Plante confirmed the affair, claiming it happened during a rocky time in the Hogans’ marriage.

Hulk Hogan (born Terry Bollea) burst into the wrestling scene in 1977 and became WWE’s biggest 1980s icon. He won six WWE titles, starred in films, and embodied American pride in 1984 by defeating The Iron Sheik.

