Who is Heston James? TikTok influencer arrested for viral pranks disrupting businesses

Police have arrested Heston Cobb, an Arizona based influencer, for disrupting local businesses through a series of pranks. Heston Cobb was arrested at his home on July 23.(X/@MAGAgeddon)

Authorities said businesses in Tempe, Arizona, reported numerous instances of groups of men who entered their stores dressed as employees and then refused to leave when asked. Probing these incidents, cops found them linked to viral prank videos uploaded to social media by Cobb, who enjoys a 1.6 million-strong following on TikTok, People reported.

Who is Heston Cobb?

Heston Cobb or Heston James, as he's known to his followers, is a TikTok influencer. He was arrested at his home on July 23. Cobb was booked on one count of burglary, two counts of criminal impersonation, five counts of disorderly conduct and five counts of criminal trespass.

Also Read | TikTok will go dark in US without Chinese approval of sale deal, says Howard Lutnick

If Cobb gets the maximum punishment under Arizona law, he could be looking at up to nine years in jail and a fine of $315,000.

What viral prank was Heston Cobb playing?

Cobb, in a series of videos, from March to May, could be seen shrieking in various stores, then pretending not to know where the screams came from, when approached by staff.

On July 4, he posted a TikTok video, where he claims to be an employee of a car mechanic shop. He says he's ‘from corporate’ and has gotten ‘multiple complaints’. Then, a van full of men in jumpsuits enter the place of business and begin operating on cars there.

“These videos are definitely not pranks. They are crossing the line from something that’s fun and playful into criminal territory. They’re breaking laws,” Tempe Police Officer Jessica Ells said to AZFamily, adding, “They are going into these businesses and impersonating the employees. That actually is a felony charge.”

Pep Boys, Hyland Auto Repair, Big Brand Tire & Service, Jiffy Lube and Chipotle were among businesses impacted by Cobb's pranks.

“Hopefully this will put pressure on Instagram, YouTube, and all of the other platforms to really look at what people are posting,” Hyland Auto owner told the publication.