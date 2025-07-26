'Happy Gilmore 2' budget and how much did Adam Sandler get paid for Netflix movie

‘Happy Gilmore 2’ comes almost three decades after ‘Happy Gilmore’, Adam Sandler's sports comedy, that hit an instant note with viewers. Filmed primarily in New Jersey, ‘Happy Gilmore 2’, starring Adam Sandler, does not hold back on celebrity cameos(AP)

Now, the sequel on Netflix, focuses on Gilmore making a comeback to golfing when he realizes he has to support his daughter who wants to join a fancy dance class.

Filmed primarily in New Jersey, ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ does not hold back on celebrity cameos, and by all means seems to be a grand affair. With that in mind, here's a look at how much the film's budget was, and how much Adam Sandler got paid.

'Happy Gilmore 2' budget

‘Happy Gilmore 2’ was reportedly made on a $30 million budget, as per IMDb, which is quite a rise compared to the $12 million that went into the making of ‘Happy Gilmore’.

However, the first film was a hit, earning around $42 million, and going by initial reviews to the sequel, fans seem to have taken a liking to Adam Sandler's comedic golfing adventures, yet again.

What Adam Sandler got paid for ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

While Adam Sandler's exact takeaway from ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ is not known, reports suggest that the actor made the film as part of a much larger deal with Netflix. Adam Sandler's agreement with the streaming giant is worth $275 million.

Sandler is believed to have signed the deal with Netflix initially in 2020 for four films, to the tune of $250 million. After that, he extended it to another four films for a reported sum of $275 million.

Thus far, Sandler has already delivered an assortment of projects for Netflix including the 'Murder Mystery' movies starring himself and Jennifer Aniston, the animated movie ‘Leo’, and other offerings like ‘Hubie Halloween’, ‘Hustle’, ‘The Do-Over’, ‘The Ridiculous 6’, ‘You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah’, and more.

Notably, when Sandler appeared in ‘Happy Gilmore’ back in 1996, he walked away with a cool $2 million.