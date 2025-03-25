Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi celebrate 4 years of togetherness with adorable throwback moments

If there's one thing you know about Millie Bobby Brown, is that she's definitely love-struck! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi complete 4 years together(Photos: Instagram/milliebobbybrown)

If The Electric State press tour was proof of anything, it's how much she absolutely adores talking about her husband, Jake Bongiovi, and their quaint little farm life at home. In a few weeks from now, Millie and Jake will be officially completing one full year of marriage, what with them having tied the knot in an intimate ceremony back in May 2024. Though their engagement was pretty short — about a year, Millie and Jake were seeing each other from back in 2021. The end of March then, officially marks 4 years of togetherness for the pair.

Millie commemorated the same by sharing a black and white clip of her being carried out in Jake's arms after the end of an event. Th caption, simply, yet sweetly read, "4 years with you". Jake on the other hand shared a picture of the two of them lounging under the sun in the middle of the ocean with the caption, "Time files. 4 years! Love you more everyday".

Coming to their young love romance, Millie and Jake were first linked together (and accurately so!) in June 2021 when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. They were both wearing masks at the time, and Jake was also seen carrying Millie's poodle, Winnie, in a tote bag. By November of that year, after months of speculation, they two really made things Instagram-official. Marking off milestones like their first Christmas together, Millie turning 18, their red carpet debut and countless other such moments, they got engaged on April 11, 2023. The wedding took place on May 24, 2024.

And here's the cincher, Millie knew right away Jake was the one. In a previous interview with The Sunday Times she had shared, "After we met, we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side. You can’t pinpoint why (someone is 'the one'), it's just the feeling of knowing that that's the person you want to spend the rest of your time with. I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him. So I didn’t really have to do much thinking".

Well, we love, love!