Newlyweds Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi team up for a time-travel rom-com; here’s what to know

Millie Bobby Brown is ready to swap Demogorgons for destiny in Just Picture It, a romantic comedy with a time-bending premise — and a personal touch. The Stranger Things star is set to headline the Netflix film alongside The Fabelmans breakout Gabriel LaBelle. And the story? It draws from the “what ifs” of love and future visions, something Brown knows a little about now that she's newly married to Jake Bongiovi. Millie Bobby Brown

In Just Picture It, Brown and LaBelle play college students who’ve never met. That is, until their phones mysteriously start glitching and showing photos of the two of them 10 years from now as a happily married couple with kids. Suddenly thrust into a future they’ve never imagined — or chosen — the two are forced to reckon with whether fate, love, or a phone malfunction is pulling the strings.

Directed by Lee Toland Krieger (The Age of Adaline) and written by Jesse Lasky, who got his start penning jokes for The Late Show With David Letterman, the film blends heart, humour, and a hint of sci-fi. Brown, who’s been a major player on Netflix since her breakout role as Eleven, is producing the film, while her husband Bongiovi serves as executive producer. The project continues her powerhouse streak with the platform, including Enola Holmes (2020), Damsel (2024), and the upcoming Enola Holmes 3. She’s also adapting her debut novel Nineteen Steps into a movie.

As for LaBelle, this project is another feather in his cap after portraying a young Steven Spielberg in The Fabelmans and starring as a young Lorne Michaels in Saturday Night. With a charming cast, a genre-blending hook, and a real-life newlywed injecting some lived-in love into the process, Just Picture It might just be the next big rom-com moment.