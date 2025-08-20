Priyanka Chopra’s 3-year-old daughter Malti Marie is setting airport travel goals for toddlers worldwide - here's how!

If anyone thought airport fashion was only about oversized sunnies and chic trench coats, they hadn’t seen Malti Marie Chopra Jonas rolling in like royalty. Seated on a ‘ride on suitcase’, she turned what is usually a stressful airport rush into a fun toddler joy ride. Priyanka Chopra Jonas showed that travel convenience can have its charm. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with their daughter Malti Marie.

That little clip of Malti Marie happily perched on her MiaMily ride-on travel luggage was enough to win hearts everywhere. The smile on her face, the ease with which Priyanka Chopra pulled her along, and the sheer calmness of the moment said it all. Parents know the chaos of juggling passports, carry-ons and a restless toddler. This simple yet stylish trick made the whole scene look like a breeze.

If toddlers wrote wishlists

Imagine toddlers with their own Instagram grids or letters to Santa. The MiaMily ride-on travel luggage would be right at the top. It’s fun, durable and works both as handy luggage and a little playmate on wheels. Parents might raise an eyebrow at the ride-on suitcase price(Starts at ₹30000), but the convenience factor makes it hard to ignore.

When you need budget-friendly options

Not every parent has Chopra-Jonas spending power. The good news is that there are plenty of budget ride-on suitcase choices available on Amazon India. Here are a few names parents are already loving:

American Tourister kids' ride-on in bright shades that catch a child’s eye and work well for short trips

Trunkii flamingo suitcase that adds a dose of fun while being practical enough to pull through the airport

NHR cabin ride-on suitcase that is simple, functional and keeps little ones occupied without burning a hole in your pocket



They might not feel as polished as the MiaMily, but they do the job of keeping toddlers entertained while giving parents a little relief.

Why ride on suitcases are every mum’s best friend

Parents know airport terminals can be tricky. Between queues, security checks and restless kids, the stress levels are high. A ride-on suitcase for kids can feel like a lifesaver during long airport waits. Think of it as:

A way to keep toddlers seated and entertained while you move through long corridors

A smooth-wheeled helper that saves your arms from carrying them for hours

A style statement that adds fun to an otherwise chaotic environment

A little trick that makes your child the envy of the play town and the star of the boarding gate

Rolling in with style

Priyanka Chopra showed how simple it can be to turn travel into something stylish and practical. Malti Marie, seated like a tiny queen, proved that even the most restless toddler can ride through the airport in style. Parents can take inspiration here. Travel doesn’t have to feel like a marathon when the right luggage doubles up as entertainment.

So the takeaway is simple. You don’t have to be Priyanka Chopra Jonas to bring a little flair to airport travel. A MiaMily ride-on travel luggage or even a budget ride-on suitcase can change the vibe of the entire trip. Let the airport be less about stress and more about rolling through with style, convenience and a happy toddler by your side.

Similar articles for you

Get vacation-ready! Up to 80% off on top picks for trolley bags

Travel smarter, not harder: Your guide to affordable trolley bags under ₹2500

Duffles and backpacks at up to 60% off on Amazon; Top picks to buy now!

Beyond basics: Fun and fashionable backpacks for girls; Top 8 picks

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.