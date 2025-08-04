Karan Johar reveals he hasn't yet explained surrogacy to his children Yash and Roohi: 'I hope they accept it'

Filmmaker, producer, and storyteller Karan Johar is known for his cinematic flair and glamorous persona, but behind the scenes, he's living one of the most meaningful stories of his life—as a single parent to twins, Yash and Roohi. In a heartfelt reflection, Karan recently spoke about navigating parenthood, surrogacy, and the honest conversations he's preparing to have with his children. Karan Johar discusses preparing for honest conversations with his children about their birth and emphasises the love and understanding he aims to provide them.

Karan talks about explaining surrogacy to his children

Karan became a father in 2017 via surrogacy, a decision he has never shied away from, but one he acknowledges comes with its own set of emotional milestones.

Speaking on the podcast Soul Safar with Bhaav, Karan talked about how he first explained their birth to his children, “Earlier, I was poetic about it and told them that you came from Dada's heart. Then my daughter understood the biology of it and said it is not possible—you have to come from someone’s stomach. But she never asked me more. From a very young age, they call my mother ‘mumma’. They know she’s much older, that she’s actually a grandmother. They are eight now, and the big, solid chat hasn’t happened. But I think they have an understanding. They’re not quite oblivious to it,” Karan said.

That “big solid chat,” as he puts it, is on the horizon—and Karan is ready to meet it with nothing but truth and pride.

“The day is coming soon, and I think the only way I will deal with it is with complete honesty. I will explain the process to them. I’ll tell them that I’m absolutely proud of my decision. It’s not that they’ve been denied love at all. I’ve given them abundant love—love that a couple would give them. My mum and I have done that. I hope and pray they have the emotional understanding to accept it and don’t carry any baggage,” he said.

Karan on how parenthood changed his life

The journey of parenthood has also reshaped Karan’s worldview. Known for being the life of every Bollywood party, he now finds joy and meaning elsewhere. He mentions that he has realised that he was trying to impress people and be the life of the party outside, but the real party was at home.