YouTuber Joshua Saunders, known as KingCobraJFS, dies at 34; father's emotional video surfaces

Joshua Fay Saunders, widely known by his online moniker KingCobraJFS, has died at the age of 34. The Natrona County Coroner’s Office confirmed his passing in a statement released Friday. The cause of death remains unknown at this time. KingCobraJFS was 34 at the time of his death.(Screengrab/YouTube)

“The Natrona County Coroner's Office in conjunction with The Casper Police Department is investigating a death that occurred on August 21, 2025, in the 100 block of North Forest Drive,” the statement said.

“Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has identified the decedent as 34-year-old Joshua Fay Saunders of Casper, WY. An autopsy has been scheduled, and Next of Kin has been notified. The investigation is ongoing and further information surrounding the circumstances of the death will be released later.”

A video of Saunders’ father announcing his son's death has since circulated online. In the now-deleted video, which was originally uploaded to Saunders’ own YouTube channel, his father said Joshua was found unresponsive in his Casper apartment during a wellness check.

The clip was later reposted to X (formerly Twitter) by user Slacker Blue Pod. In the emotional footage, Saunders’ father explained that he had initially logged into his son's accounts to delete them out of grief, but ultimately decided against it. He expressed that his son would not have wanted his content erased and acknowledged the strong connection Joshua had with his fanbase.

Saunders’ father also reflected on his son’s lifelong struggle with bullying and online harassment, recalling that from the time he was three, Joshua was harassed nonstop. “So many people thought picking on him was okay. But he did matter.”

KingCobraJFS death: Possible cause of demise

According to a report by Dexerto, an official autopsy has not been conducted, but doctors suspect the YouTuber died in his sleep from organ failure, possibly linked to liver damage. His health reportedly deteriorated after the suicide of a close friend earlier this year and the death of rock icon Ozzy Osbourne, whom Saunders deeply admired.

The YouTuber posted a video shortly before his death where he admitted to feeling extremely ill. The video was shared on X by user Slacker Blue Pod.

