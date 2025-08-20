Ozzy Osbourne documentary postponed minutes before its premiere to honour 'family's wishes'

The BBC has postponed the premiere of Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home, a documentary chronicling the final years of the rock icon. The 59-minute film was set to air on BBC One on Monday, less than a month after Ozzy died at the age of 76. Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22

The broadcaster initially confirmed that the screening had been “moved in the schedules,” with no reason or new date provided. “The film has moved in the schedules and we’ll confirm new tx details in due course,” a BBC spokesperson told Variety.

A day later, on Tuesday, the BBC attributed the decision to the Osbourne family. “Our sympathies are with the Osbourne family at this difficult time. We are respecting the family’s wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film. The new (transmission) date will be confirmed shortly,” the broadcaster said in a statement.

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home was originally announced in 2022 as a 10-part series titled Home to Roost, meant to capture the couple’s move back to Buckinghamshire. As Ozzy’s health worsened, it was reworked into a feature-length film covering the last three years of his life — including his return to the UK, his farewell concert in July, and his passing weeks later.

An official synopsis described it as “a moving portrait of one of the world’s most entertaining families at a pivotal moment in their history. The strength of Ozzy and Sharon’s love for one another and their kids’ devotion to them is palpable. So too is the family’s acceptance of Ozzy becoming increasingly unwell. As Kelly poignantly puts it, the iron man isn’t made of iron.”

On July 22, Ozzy’s family confirmed his death in a statement. “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

The cause of death was listed as “hospital cardiac arrest” and “acute myocardial infarction,” with coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction cited as “joint causes.”

Thousands of fans gathered in Birmingham on July 30 for his funeral procession, where Broad Street’s Black Sabbath Bridge and memorial bench became a site of flowers, tributes and farewells.