Optical illusion or Photoshop? The viral 'girl in the mirror' photo sparks debate

Optical illusions often go viral for how easily they trick our brains and eyes. But a recent post on Reddit has sparked a major debate, with users discussing whether the image is an optical illusion or the magic of some ‘clever editing’. Viral mirror image sparks debate on Reddit. Is it real one or photoshopped?(Reddit)

The picture, shared by user @therealjustinjr on the Reddit page r/pics, shows a girl sitting on the grass while holding an oval mirror in front of her. At first glance, it looks like the mirror has turned invisible or is showing straight through her body. The grass in the background continues seamlessly inside the frame, creating the impression that her torso and legs have vanished.

Is the viral image an optical illusion or Photoshop?

While many Redditors were fascinated by the surreal effect, several users quickly pointed out inconsistencies that suggest it’s not a natural optical illusion at all.

Only eagle-eyed can tell whether this image is real or not.(Reddit)

One commenter wrote: “I think it’s photoshopped. You can’t see her leg in the mirror and neither the tip of her fingers.”

Another person gave a more technical explanation: “In this particular image, someone took two pictures from the same spot, one with and one without the girl. Then simply placed both layers over each other and cropped out the oval section of the mirror to get this result,” the user stated.

The image was shared by Laura Williams on Tumblr a few years ago. She was 18 when she came up with it, according to a July 2018 report in Phlearn.

Also Read: Optical illusion: Can you spot the hidden toad in 10 seconds?

From the details, it strongly suggests Photoshop or digital editing rather than a pure optical illusion. Here’s why:

1. In a real mirror, we should see the reflection of the girl’s legs and at least part of her hand/fingers, but in this picture, those are completely missing.

2. The background inside the mirror aligns too perfectly with the surroundings, without even a slight shift in angle or distortion, something that normally happens in actual reflections.

3. As one Redditor pointed out, this could easily be done by taking two photos from the same spot (one with the girl, one without her) and then layering them in Photoshop while cutting out the mirror’s oval section.

While speaking to Phlearn in 2018, Williams herself acknowledged that the image was Photoshopped by her.

She admitted, “And I like that kind of excitement, that talk, that kind of intrigue; it made me feel really proud. But yeah, it is Photoshopped.”

Williams explained the process behind the creation of the photograph. She told the magazine, "It is a mirror and I used a little self-timer remote to take a photo of me sitting down holding the mirror, then I took another picture without me in it, so just the background. I masked that photo on top of the one with me in it, so that the background was in the frame and that filled in the gap and it gave the illusion that I was invisible," she was quoted as saying.

Why does the image look so real?

What makes the image convincing is how perfectly the background lines up inside the mirror’s frame. The grass continues without distortion, making it seem like the mirror is transparent. For someone scrolling quickly, the brain interprets this as a magical mirror trick rather than digital editing.

Also Read: Optical illusion: You’ll be crowned sharp-eyed champion if you spot the hidden deer

Whether it is an actual optical illusion or some editing, the picture has fulfilled its purpose, getting people to talk about it. Everyone has started discussing and debating. Like any other optical illusion, the fun lies not in the answer but in the confusion it creates and plays with our eyes and tricks us easily.

FAQs

1. What does the mirror photo show?

It shows a girl sitting on grass holding a mirror, but instead of reflecting her, the mirror appears to show only the background, making her torso and legs look invisible.

2. Is the photo a real optical illusion?

Many users believe it’s photoshopped. They suggest the effect was made by layering two pictures, one with the girl and one without, and cropping out the mirror area.

3. Why do people find it confusing?

The background inside the mirror lines up perfectly with the surroundings. The brain interprets it as a real see-through illusion instead of an edit.