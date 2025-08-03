Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve shares first pic from dreamy British wedding: ‘Most magical week’

Eve Jobs, daughter of late Apple founder Steve Jobs, has shared the first picture from her dreamy English wedding. Eve got married to Olympic equestrian gold-medalist Harry Charles in an intimate ceremony in the Cotswolds, England, on July 26. Eve Jobs married Olympian Harry Charles in the UK on July 26

Eve Jobs' wedding in English countryside

The wedding was attended by close friends and family members and cost a whopping $6.7 million, according to a report in the Daily Mail. The couple said "I do" at St. Michael and All Angels in Great Tew, England.

However, the bride opted to enter the church from a rear door, preventing anyone from seeing her wedding gown. The first official portrait from the wedding, shared by Eve Jobs on Instagram, shows her dressed in a sleek, simple and sleeveless white gown with lace work. The dress was designed by Givenchy and paired with a long veil.

“It was the most magical week celebrating and we have so many people to thank … to Stanlee and his whole team , you made our wildest wedding dreams come true and it was done with so much love and care,” wrote Eve on Instagram.

“To Sarah, Judy, Camilla and your whole team at Givenchy, thank you for making the most breathtakingly beautiful dress. your kindness, warmth and brilliance made the entire process feel like magic,” she continued.

She also added a word of thanks for her photographers and the wedding party, as well as both their parents.

Who is Eve Jobs?

Eve Jobs, 26, is the youngest daughter of late Apple founder and CEO Steve Jobs and his wife, Laurene Powell Jobs. She is a model by profession, having made runway debut with the fashion label Coperni in 2021.