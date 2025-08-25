Brain teaser: Can you spot all hidden animals in this viral challenge?

Brain teasers and optical illusions have yet again captured the internet’s attention. The latest to go viral is a challenging puzzle that conceals multiple animals within a single image. The brain teaser features a polar bear, but there’s a twist: more creatures are cleverly hidden inside its outline. The brain teaser features a polar bear and inside its outline are hidden other animals

The puzzle is being hailed as a true test of observation and critical thinking skills. People who successfully identify all animals may well be ‘genius-level observers’. Do you have what it takes to solve the challenge?

Brain teaser: The challenge

In the brain teaser, a polar bear is looking towards the right, and there are other animals hidden in the outline of which some are more obvious than others.

The users have just 15 seconds to find them all. Only those with sharp eyesight can spot all the animals in the picture.

Why brain teasers are more than just fun

Solving brain teasers like this is not just about bragging rights. Experts say regular challenges can have positive effects on your brain health. A study has shown that activities such as solving brain teasers and optical illusions help slow the cognitive effects of ageing.

Solving such puzzles can trigger a dopamine release, making one feel happier and more satisfied. That explains why people often experience a mood boost after cracking a tricky brain teaser or beating their friends’ solving times.

What type of brain teaser is this?

The viral image is an example of a literal optical illusion. These illusions combine two or more images into one. There are two other major categories of optical illusions:

Cognitive Illusions: These present conflicting information that confuses the brain.

Physiological Illusions: These overload the brain with lights, colors, or shapes.

A report in The Mirror quoted Big Think, a think tank, which states that research shows that what people notice first in these illusions can vary by age and experience. Some spot all the hidden images within seconds. Others take minutes or even hours. (https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/weird-news/youll-above-average-iq-you-35760981)

Brain teaser: The solution

Think you found them all? If you did not, don’t worry. Some of the animals were particularly difficult to spot. Here is the full list of animals concealed inside the bear:

Polar Bear (main image)

Deer

Dog

Horse

FAQs

Q1: How many animals are hidden in the image?

Four animals, including the polar bear itself.

Q2: Why are optical illusions and brain teasers popular?

They test perception, attention to detail, and are fun mental challenges that also boost dopamine.

Q3: Are brain teasers good for brain health?

Yes. Regular problem-solving can help slow cognitive ageing and improve memory and focus.

Q4: What types of optical illusions exist?

Literal, cognitive, and physiological.