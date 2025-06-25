Brain teaser: You’re a problem-solving pro if you can figure out which container fills up first

Brain teasers are puzzles that test how well you can think, observe, and solve problems. They are not always about maths- sometimes, they need you to focus and think in a smart way. These puzzles are a great way to keep your brain active and sharp. Test your logic and spot which container fills up first.(Screengrab X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

Here is a brain teaser posted on X (formerly Twitter) by @Brainy_Bits_Hub which shows a few containers joined by pipes. Water is poured from the top, and your job is to figure out: Which container will fill up first? At first, it may look easy. But many people are getting it wrong.

The puzzle tricks your eyes by using clever pipe placements. Some pipes are blocked, some are lower than others, and some may lead to nowhere. So, if you just follow the water without looking closely, you might choose the wrong container. That’s why this brain teaser is confusing people online.

Check out the brain teaser here:

Brain teasers like these help improve focus and problem-solving skills. It teaches you to slow down, observe, and not jump to answers too quickly. It’s fun, and it also gives your brain a little workout.

Here's how people reacted to this brain teaser:

Many users quickly jumped in with their guesses, but not everyone got it right. Some said the answer was obvious, while others were completely confused by the pipes.

One of the users, @SPW_NOLA, commented, “3 then it will spill over, 2 may never see a drop of water and subsequent 7 either. 4, 5, and 6 will never see a drop of water.”

A second user, @ok1mab, commented, “7- all other pipes are blinded”.

Another user, @FalkerTj, commented, “3 it's the only one that actually fills”.

Puzzles like this are not just fun- they help train your brain to spot small details and think in new ways.

Even if you didn’t get the right answer, trying is what matters. It’s a fun challenge that shows how paying attention makes all the difference.