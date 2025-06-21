Intelligence test: You're a problem-solving pro if you crack this confusing maths brain teaser

In the ever-scrolling world of social media, where trends come and go in seconds, brain teasers continue to hold a special place. These bite-sized puzzles have a unique way of engaging users—inviting them to pause, think, and challenge their logic in ways that are both entertaining and maddening. Whether it’s a quirky visual illusion or a confusing equation, brain teasers manage to stir up debates, boost curiosity, and create viral buzz. And now, a new maths riddle has surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), leaving even the sharpest minds second-guessing their answers. A brain teaser shared on X challenged users to solve a maths riddle.(X/@ganeshuor)

(Also read: Brain teaser: If you crack this confusing maths riddle, your IQ level is officially genius-tier)

The puzzle

Shared by user Ganesh UOR, the latest puzzle looks deceptively simple. It reads:

A + A + A = 30, B + B + B = 60, A + B × A = ?

Check out the puzzle here:

While the first two lines seem to set up clear values for A and B, it’s the final equation that throws a curveball. The trick lies in how you approach it—do you treat it like a basic arithmetic problem, or is there a hidden twist that changes the rules?

Earlier puzzle

This isn’t the only maths puzzle to confuse the internet. A previous brain teaser shared by X user @jitendra789789 drew attention with a different kind of numerical oddity:

6 + 9 = 61, 5 + 8 = 46, 4 + 7 = 33, 3 + 6 = ?

(Also read: Vision test: Only those with exceptional observation skills can count every 7 in this image)

It’s not traditional mathematics at play here, but rather a hidden pattern waiting to be decoded. These kinds of puzzles tend to blur the line between maths and lateral thinking, which is precisely why they’re so popular.

The internet's obsession with solving the unsolvable

From classroom chalkboards to trending tweets, brain teasers have come a long way. Their simplicity is what makes them so addictive—you don’t need to be a mathematician to try your hand at solving one. All you need is curiosity and a bit of clever thinking. And when the answer finally clicks, the satisfaction is undeniable.

So, have you solved the equation yet?