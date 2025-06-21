Vision test: Only those with exceptional observation skills can count every 7 in this image

If you're looking for a new brain teaser to test your observation skills, a post shared by the Facebook page Funny Mafia might be the perfect challenge. The optical puzzle, simple at first glance, asks viewers to answer a seemingly straightforward question: “How many 7s are there?” Social media users were stumped by a viral puzzle that asked them to count hidden 7s among dozens of Zs forming a giant number 7.(Facebook/Funny Mafia)

But don’t be fooled. The image features a large figure shaped like the number 7, constructed using rows of the capital letter "Z". Mixed within these Zs are a few actual number "7" characters, subtly placed to blend in with the overall figure.

What makes the puzzle especially tricky is the visual similarity between the letter "Z" and the number "7"—particularly when arranged in uniform font and layout. The bold white characters on a black background make it even more of a challenge for the brain to quickly distinguish between the two.

Not just a number game—it’s a visual illusion

At first glance, many may simply assume the giant “7” formed by Zs is the answer. But that’s not the real task. The goal is to scan the image line by line and spot where the actual digit “7” is hiding among all the Zs. The text overlaid at the top of the image reads, “How many 7s are there?”—a direct challenge to the viewer’s visual focus and attention to detail.

These types of puzzles are designed to slow your thinking down. Rather than relying on automatic responses, you’re forced to closely analyse patterns, shapes, and spacing. It’s a great way to engage the brain and improve observational accuracy.

Why brain teasers like this go viral

Visual puzzles like this are incredibly popular online because they combine curiosity, frustration, and a sense of satisfaction when solved. People love testing themselves—and sharing the challenge with friends to see who gets it right.

So, how many 7s did you spot?

While the answer may not be obvious right away, one thing is certain—this puzzle is more than just child’s play. It’s a test of sharp eyes, patience, and attention to the smallest of details.