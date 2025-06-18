Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
Brain teaser challenge: Can you identify the robber in this tricky riddle?

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Jun 18, 2025 09:30 PM IST

A riddle shared on Facebook puzzled users with its clues.

Brain teasers have always captivated the curiosity of internet users, challenging their wit, logic, and observational skills in the most unexpected ways. These puzzles, often deceptively simple at first glance, are widely shared across social media platforms and frequently spark lively discussions and debates among users trying to decipher their hidden meanings.

A riddle shared on Facebook left social media users guessing.(Facebook/Minion Quotes)
If you’re a fan of mind-bending riddles and love a good challenge, we’ve got a new treat for you. One such puzzle doing the rounds was recently shared on Facebook by the account Minion Quotes. The riddle reads:

“A bank was robbed and there were three suspects: Alex, Jack and Otto. The police found a code. The code said ‘1 2 1 10’. Who was the robber?”

Check out the puzzle here:

 

The challenge lies in deciphering the number sequence. Upon closer analysis, many believe the numbers point to specific letters in the suspects’ names. When matched with the name "Otto," the code — 1, 2, 1 — translates to the letters O, T, O… forming the name itself. Since none of the suspects’ names contain ten letters, the last number remains unsolved — perhaps a red herring or an added twist. Still, the clue seems to unmistakably point toward Otto as the likely culprit.

Another puzzle that had users scratching their heads

This isn’t the only riddle stumping the online community. Earlier, another brain teaser was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by an account named Brainy Bits Hub. It posed a poetic challenge that reads:

“I run without legs, I sing without a voice, I cut through mountains, but I’m soft to touch — what am I?”

The poetic phrasing invites a moment of introspection. The correct answer, as many sharp minds have guessed, is a river.

The internet’s obsession with mental challenges

The popularity of such brain teasers reveals a fascinating truth: people love testing their minds. These riddles not only offer a break from the daily grind but also foster a sense of communal problem-solving. Social media platforms have become virtual playgrounds for puzzle enthusiasts, where users race against each other to crack the clues and share their answers.

So, have you cracked the code yet?

