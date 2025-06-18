IQ test: You'll be declared a riddle master if you crack this tricky puzzle

From classroom quizzes to viral online challenges, brain teasers continue to entertain and perplex curious minds across all ages. These mind-bending puzzles not only provide a quick mental workout but also spark curiosity and lively debates across social media platforms. Internet users were left puzzled by a tricky brain teaser.(X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

One such puzzle that has recently gone viral was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by an account named Brainy Bits Hub. The riddle reads:

"I run without legs, I sing without a voice, I cut through mountains, but I’m soft to touch — what am I?"

While some users quickly guessed the answer — most likely "water" — others were left pondering over the poetic clues.

Check out the puzzle here:

Another puzzle

In a separate brain teaser doing the rounds, posted by user @Heena_Maths, a seemingly simple logic riddle has sparked confusion and amusement in equal measure. The puzzle goes:

Five men are in a room. The first four are each doing something — Barack is reading, Joe is playing chess, George is painting, and Bill is at his desk. The question is: What is the fifth man doing?

Social media users have been enthusiastically discussing possible answers. Some guessed that the fifth man must be playing chess with Joe — since you need two players for a game. Others explored creative interpretations involving observation or inaction. The post has drawn many comments, with many admitting they were stumped.

The internet’s obsession with mental challenges

The surge in popularity of such riddles online points to a growing fascination with mental challenges that are both fun and stimulating. Whether they come in the form of optical illusions, maths puzzles, or verbal riddles, brain teasers offer a refreshing break from routine scrolling.

Have you cracked them yet?

As more and more users try their hand at solving these, the real joy lies not just in getting the right answer — but in the thrill of the chase. So, have you cracked it, or are you still scratching your head?