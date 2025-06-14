Test your IQ: Only those with advanced logical skills can solve this tricky brain teaser

In the age of digital distractions, brain teasers have carved out a special place on the internet, captivating audiences with their blend of logic, wit and curiosity. These riddles, often deceptively simple in appearance, have a knack for going viral—challenging minds across all age groups. A tricky number puzzle stumped the internet with a simple equation that had a hidden twist.(X/@brainyquiz_)

Maths puzzles, in particular, have emerged as a favourite, offering bite-sized yet brain-bending challenges that get people thinking, discussing, and even debating in the comments.

The viral maths riddle

This puzzle was shared on X by an account named Brainy Quiz, a page well-known for regularly posting riddles and number puzzles that challenge mental agility. The riddle reads:

"Math riddle: I am a number. Multiply me by 4, then subtract 6. The result is 18. What number am I?"

Check out the puzzle here:

At first glance, the riddle appears straightforward. However, it still prompts many to pause, pick up a notepad—or mentally work through the steps—and share their answers online.

Another riddle that stirred up discussion

This isn’t the first time Brainy Quiz has sparked online chatter. An earlier riddle from the same account also drew attention. It stated:

“1+1+1 = 3, 2+2+2 = 12, 3+3+3 = 27, 5+5+5 = ?”

This one took a more pattern-based approach, forcing users to think beyond conventional arithmetic and identify a hidden logic behind the equations.

Why brain teasers grab our attention

So why is the internet so hooked on brain teasers? Perhaps it's the instant rush of satisfaction that comes from cracking a tricky problem—or the light-hearted competition that sparks when someone confidently posts the wrong answer, only to be corrected by others. In today’s fast-paced digital world, where attention spans are shrinking and distractions are endless, these puzzles provide a quick yet stimulating mental workout. They not only challenge our logical thinking but also offer a refreshing break from the usual scroll.

So, what about you—have you managed to crack the puzzle yet?