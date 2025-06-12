Intelligence test: Can you solve this confusing riddle that’s challenging people's logic?

Brain teasers have long been a favourite pastime for those who enjoy challenging their logic and reasoning skills. These puzzles, whether mathematical, linguistic, or observational, are designed to push the boundaries of how we think and approach problems. In the age of social media, these mind games have found a new home online — capturing the attention of users across platforms with their deceptively simple setups and cleverly hidden complexities. A mind-bending riddle posted on Facebook confused social media users.(Facebook/Dreame )

(Also read: Optical illusion: Spot hidden snow leopard in this image to earn title of visual detective of the day)

The puzzle

A brain teaser has recently gone viral after being shared on Facebook by a page called Dreame. The riddle reads:

"Today is not Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday. Yesterday was not Friday or Sunday. Tomorrow will not be Wednesday or Saturday. What day is today?"

At first glance, the riddle seems simple, but the trick lies in interpreting the clues correctly. The logic puzzle has generated hundreds of comments, with people throwing out guesses and arguing over interpretations. While some users confidently declare their answer as Friday, others insist it’s Wednesday, based on how they read the statements.

Check out the puzzle here:

Another riddle

This isn’t the first time Facebook has played host to a riddle that stumped the masses. Just recently, another viral brain teaser circulated widely, shared by a page called Minion Quotes. That riddle read:

"Jack's Mom has 4 kids: North, East, South, and ?"

At first glance, many were quick to guess “West,” following the directional pattern. But as many later realised, the answer is actually “Jack,” as the sentence itself gives it away. It’s a classic example of how our brains can be tricked into overlooking the obvious.

Why we love these mental challenges

What is it about these simple brain teasers that keeps us hooked? Perhaps it’s the thrill of solving something others can’t—or the satisfaction of that "aha!" moment when the answer suddenly clicks. These riddles offer a refreshing break from daily routines, pushing us to think differently and test our reasoning in a fun, low-stakes way. In a world full of information overload, they’re short, sharp, and strangely addictive.

(Also read: Maths logic test: Only 10% of people with out-of-the-box thinking can crack this tricky puzzle)

Have you cracked it yet?

So, have you figured out what day it is? If not, you’re not alone. Many are still scratching their heads and engaging in lively debates in the comment sections. Some are overanalysing, others are taking wild guesses, and a few may have actually nailed it. But whether you solve it or not, the real fun lies in the chase.