Maths logic test: Only 10% of people with out-of-the-box thinking can crack this tricky puzzle

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Jun 08, 2025 02:30 PM IST

A Facebook puzzle challenged users with a tricky equation that confused many.

Maths brain teasers are far from ordinary equations — they’re riddles wrapped in numbers that challenge logic, defy expectations, and make you question everything you thought you knew in school. Whether you're a student, a puzzle enthusiast, or simply someone who enjoys putting their mental agility to the test, these numerical conundrums never fail to entertain and engage.

A new maths teaser shared on Facebook puzzled the internet.(Facebook/Minion Quotes)
And if you're someone who relishes the thrill of untangling logic and numbers, there's a new teaser doing the rounds on Facebook.

The puzzle

A brain teaser recently shared by the Facebook page Minion Quotes has reignited the internet’s fascination with tricky maths problems. Accompanied by the bold claim “90% fail,” the puzzle reads:

“2+2+2+2+2+2, 2+2+2+2+2+2, 2+2×0+2=?”

At first glance, it appears to be a straightforward sequence. But the catch lies in the order of operations — and ignoring it is exactly where most solvers go wrong.

Another puzzle

This isn’t the first time a maths puzzle has sparked curiosity. Earlier, a teaser shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @jitendra789789 left users scratching their heads. It read:

“4 + 3 = 14; 5 + 2 = 21; 6 + 1 = 28; 8 + 6 = ?”

Though these equations seem incorrect at face value, they often follow a hidden pattern or logical twist. Solving them requires lateral thinking — and that's what keeps them addictive.

Why do maths teasers keep us hooked?

Maths brain teasers are compelling because they stimulate both the analytical and creative sides of the brain. They offer a quick, satisfying challenge and a sense of reward when cracked.

So, have you cracked the puzzle yet?

Whether you're still working on it or already shouting the answer in triumph, one thing is certain — these brain teasers continue to bring joy, challenge, and a little bit of magic to our everyday scroll.

