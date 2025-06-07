What’s 8 + 6? Tricky brain teaser with unusual math pattern stumps the internet

Brain teasers and visual puzzles have become a favourite pastime on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook. But beyond entertainment, these little challenges help boost cognitive flexibility and sharpen pattern recognition skills. They encourage creative thinking and can even help you look at problems from different angles. Many took to the comments section to share their answers.(X/@jitendra789789)

A new brain teaser, currently circulating on X, has caught the attention of thousands of users. The puzzle looks like a simple set of math equations but the answers clearly don't follow basic arithmetic rules. The image dares viewers to crack the hidden logic behind the numbers.

Also read: Optical illusion: Can you spot the hidden rabbit in this image that's stumped the internet?

The puzzle reads, “4 + 3 = 14; 5 + 2 = 21; 6 + 1 = 28; 8 + 6 = ?”

At first glance, none of the answers seem correct using conventional addition. The sum of 4 and 3 certainly isn’t 14, nor is 5 + 2 equal to 21. So what’s going on here?

Take a look at the post:

Many took to the comments section to share their answers. A user wrote, “Result: 84 (8+6)×6=84”

Another wrote, “98”

Check your answer

In the first equation (4 + 3 = 14), the sum of 4 and 3 is 7. Multiply by 2 → 7 × 2 = 14.

In the second equation (5 + 2 = 21), the sum is 7 again. Multiply by 3 → 7 × 3 = 21.

In the third equation (6 + 1 = 28), the sum is 7 once more. Multiply by 4 → 7 × 4 = 28.

Now that the pattern is clear, we can apply it to the final equation (8 + 6 = ?). According to the sequence, the multiplier should now be 5.

The sum of 8 + 6 is 14. Multiply by 5 → 14 × 5 = 70.

Thus, the final answer is 70.

Also read: Optical illusion: Only those with razor-sharp eyes can spot the hidden cat in this image