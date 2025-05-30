Maths test: Crack this mind-bending brain teaser to earn the title of puzzle pro

In the vast world of social media, where trends come and go by the minute, brain teasers have carved out a niche of their own—especially those that challenge our understanding of basic mathematics. A new puzzle, recently shared on X (formerly Twitter), has once again ignited the curiosity of puzzle enthusiasts and casual users alike. A viral maths puzzle shared on X left users puzzled.(X/@brainyquiz_)

The puzzle

Shared by the account Brain Quiz, the teaser begins innocently enough but quickly takes an unexpected turn. The equations are as follows:

“1+1+1 = 3, 2+2+2 = 12, 3+3+3 = 27, 5+5+5 = ?”

Check out the puzzle here:

At first glance, the logic appears straightforward, but the subsequent leaps in the answers suggest there's more than meets the eye. Users have been quick to jump in with their theories—ranging from exponential patterns to imaginative reinterpretations of arithmetic operations.

Another puzzle

This isn’t the first time such a mathematical mystery has captivated the online community. Earlier, X user @BholanathDutta shared a similar riddle that reads:

“If 7 × 7 = 12, 5 × 5 = 8, 3 × 3 = 4, 2 × 2 = 2, then 6 × 6 = ?”

Just like the newer teaser, this post threw conventional mathematics out the window, replacing it with an alternate set of rules that demand creative thinking. The riddle went viral, sparking a flurry of theories involving everything from subtraction patterns to number positions in the alphabet.

Why we love these brain teasers

The widespread appeal of such puzzles lies in their ability to challenge assumptions. They are not just about numbers—they’re tests of lateral thinking. These riddles defy logic in the traditional sense but reward those who can think outside the box.

What makes them particularly engaging on platforms like X is their viral potential. A single tricky equation, when framed just right, can spark widespread debate.

So, have you solved it?

As users continue to comment, share, and theorise, one thing remains clear—maths brain teasers are far from just school memories. They’re social media’s favourite way to blend learning with fun, logic with mystery.

So, can you crack the code behind “5+5+5 = ?”