Test your logic skills: You're a true puzzle master if you can solve this tricky maths riddle

In the ever-evolving world of social media, where trends shift by the minute, one thing that consistently captures attention is a good brain teaser—especially when it involves bending the basic rules of mathematics. Now, a brain teaser shared on X (formerly Twitter) is leaving users scratching their heads and questioning their arithmetic skills. A maths puzzle shared on X challenged users with unusual equations.(X/@BholanathDutta)

The puzzle

X user @BholanathDutta recently posted a curious sequence of equations that has puzzled the internet. The post reads:

“If 7 × 7 = 12, 5 × 5 = 8, 3 × 3 = 4, 2 × 2 = 2, Then 6 × 6 = ?”

Check out the puzzle here:

Rather than following the standard rules of multiplication, the teaser seems to operate on a hidden logic—one that defies conventional maths. Many users jumped into the comments, offering wild guesses, attempting to spot patterns, or simply expressing their bafflement. The fun, it seems, is less about getting the “right” answer and more about the challenge of decoding the unusual logic.

Another teaser

An earlier brain teaser posted by X user @jitendra789789 has also confused internet. It reads:

“If 1 = 2, 2 = 8, 3 = 18, 4 = 32, Then 5 = ?”

Why maths brain teasers are so popular

What makes these puzzles so captivating is their ability to blur the lines between logic, intuition, and lateral thinking. They’re not about solving equations in a textbook sense—they’re about decoding hidden patterns, challenging the mind, and experiencing that little spark of satisfaction when something finally “clicks.” In a world of fast content and fleeting attention, these tiny mysteries give people a reason to pause, think, and engage.

So, have you solved it?

With no official solutions provided, the joy lies in the journey. If you think you've cracked the code—or are simply up for the challenge—why not try your hand at it? After all, your logic might just be the key to solving the puzzle that has the internet stumped.