Intelligence test: Only those with sharp logic can crack this mind-bending brain teaser

In an era dominated by fast-paced scrolling and shrinking attention spans, it’s often the simplest things that capture the most attention—and brain teasers have become one such irresistible distraction. From optical illusions to clever wordplay, these puzzles fascinate users across age groups, sparking debate, curiosity, and that universal urge to “solve it before anyone else.” If you’re someone who enjoys a good brain teaser, we’ve got a fresh challenge just for you. Social media users were puzzled by a tricky riddle that went viral.(Facebook/Minion Quotes)

(Also read: This challenging brain teaser has left the internet perplexed. Can you crack it?)

The riddle

Shared by the Facebook page Minion Quotes, the teaser reads:

“Poor people have it. Rich people need it. If you eat it, you die. What is it?”

Check out the puzzle here:

The riddle’s poetic structure and deceptive simplicity have drawn numerous comments, with people offering a wide range of interpretations.

A previous teaser that had netizens puzzled

This isn’t the first time Minion Quotes has caught the attention of online riddle enthusiasts. Earlier, another viral teaser from the same page read:

“I don’t have legs, I never walk, but I always run. What am I?”

It too received numerous responses, ranging from confident answers to hilarious misinterpretations—once again proving the enduring charm of word-based puzzles.

(Also read: Brain teaser: Only those with exceptional IQ can crack this tricky puzzle that 90% fail to solve)

The internet’s love with riddles

So, what keeps drawing people back to these puzzles? Part of the appeal lies in the challenge—the opportunity to momentarily step outside logical thinking and engage with language in a playful, imaginative way. But there’s also a strong social element: a chance to outsmart friends, ignite a friendly debate, or simply share in a collective moment of curiosity.

While many users are still scratching their heads, others are gleefully celebrating their “Aha!” moment. So, have you figured it out yet? The answer might just be simpler—and more profound—than you think.