Brain teaser: Only those with exceptional IQ can crack this tricky puzzle that 90% fail to solve

In an age of endless digital distractions, brain teasers have carved out a captivating niche on social media. These short, often deceptively simple puzzles have become a favourite among internet users seeking a quick mental challenge. From logic-based questions to optical illusions, they test more than just intelligence—they demand patience, sharp attention to detail, and lateral thinking. A Facebook puzzle challenged users’ logic, confusing many with its clever wording.(Facebook/Minion Quotes)

Now, one such brain teaser shared on Facebook has left users baffled.

Riddle leaves users scratching their heads

The riddle, posted by the Facebook page Minion Quotes, presents an age-related question that appears straightforward at first glance. The post reads: “90% fail to answer. Four years ago, mom was 32 years old. Four years later, how old will mom be? Challenge Your IQ.”

Check out the puzzle here:

Despite its seemingly simple structure, the teaser has sparked widespread confusion, with many users second-guessing their answers. The comments section quickly filled with a flurry of guesses, each based on different interpretations and lines of reasoning. Some attempted a mathematical approach, while others debated whether it was a trick question hinging on clever phrasing.

Another mind-bending puzzle

This isn’t the first time Minion Quotes has shared a brain teaser that left users baffled. Earlier as well, the page posted a riddle that read: “You have 80 apples. You divide them by half, and add another 30 apples…” and it ended with a cheeky reminder: “TIP: It’s not 70!”

The allure of a mental challenge

What is it about these puzzles that keeps us coming back? Part of it is the satisfaction of solving a tough question. But there’s also a social aspect—these brain teasers are meant to be shared, debated, and enjoyed together.

So, have you managed to work out the riddle yet? Whether you’re confident in your answer or still scratching your head, one thing is certain — the popularity of these puzzles shows no sign of slowing down.