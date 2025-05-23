Logic test: Can you crack this mind-bending brain teaser that’s puzzled the internet?

In a world filled with constant distractions, brain teasers offer a refreshing way to engage your mind and improve your critical thinking. These clever puzzles don’t just test your knowledge—they push you to look at problems from different angles and question your assumptions. Whether it’s a tricky riddle or a seemingly simple maths question, brain teasers have a special way of captivating people and sparking lively debates online. If you enjoy giving your brain a workout, here’s a new puzzle that’s been making the rounds on Facebook, shared by the page Minion Quotes. A tricky brain teaser shared on Facebook left users puzzled.(Facebook/Minion Quotes)

The puzzling apple question

The puzzle reads: “You have 80 apples. You divide them by half, and add another 30 apples. How many apples do you have now? TIP: It’s not 70!”

At first glance, this might seem like a straightforward maths problem. You might quickly calculate half of 80, which is 40, then add 30, arriving at 70. But the tip given hints that the answer isn’t as simple as it appears. This little twist is exactly what makes the puzzle a brain teaser—it pushes you to reconsider the wording and the assumptions you make.

Take a look here at the puzzle:

The internet’s endless fascination with brain teasers

Brain teasers have become incredibly popular in recent years, with social media platforms flooded daily with clever riddles and puzzles that challenge users of all ages. From wordplay to numerical challenges, these puzzles captivate many because they offer a quick mental workout and a rewarding sense of accomplishment when solved.

It’s no surprise these puzzles have such wide appeal—they provide a fun break from the routine of everyday life while encouraging critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Whether shared among friends or enjoyed solo, brain teasers stimulate the mind and foster creativity.

Have you figured out the answer yet?

So, how many apples do you actually have after dividing 80 by half and then adding 30? Take a moment to think carefully before jumping to conclusions. Don’t rush—sometimes the key to solving these puzzles lies in paying close attention to the wording.