Brain teaser: Only the sharpest minds with keen problem-solving skills can crack this maths puzzle

For many of us, maths as a subject in school was confusing, intimidating, and often dreaded. Yet in the world of brain teasers, numbers seem to transform into something far more intriguing—taking on an exciting, even mysterious quality that captures the imagination. A newly shared mathematical puzzle on X (formerly Twitter) is the example of how numbers can fascinate us in the most unexpected ways. A maths puzzle puzzled users on X.(X/@jitendra789789)

The riddle

A puzzling equation shared by X user @jitendra789789 has left users stumped. The post reads:

"1+5 = 12, 2+10 = 24, 3+15 = 36, 4+25 = ?"

Check out the puzzle here:

At first glance, the sequence seems to defy the basic principles of arithmetic. But fans of brain teasers know: the key to solving these isn't always found in straightforward maths. The trick lies in uncovering the hidden logic or pattern that connects each line.

Not the first puzzle

This isn’t the only maths teaser that has left users scratching their heads in collective confusion. A separate post from the X (formerly Twitter) account "Brainy Quiz" also captured attention with a problem that appeared deceptively simple at first glance:

"Math Test: 9 + 5 × 0 ÷ 3 = ?"

At first glance, it appears straightforward. However, as with many brain teasers, the trick lies in understanding the rules rather than relying on instinct. These puzzles test more than just your ability to calculate—they challenge you to apply logical reasoning, follow mathematical order of operations, and stay alert for hidden pitfalls.

Why we love a good puzzle

So, why do maths brain teasers captivate us so much? It’s not just about numbers or calculations. These puzzles engage our curiosity and challenge our way of thinking, encouraging us to look beyond the obvious and find creative solutions. There’s a unique satisfaction in spotting patterns, decoding riddles, and arriving at the answer after some mental effort. For many, it’s a fun and rewarding way to keep the mind sharp, offering a brief escape from daily routines. Plus, sharing these puzzles with friends or online communities adds a social element, turning problem-solving into a collective experience.

So have you managed to solve the puzzle yet?