Maths test: You’ll be called a puzzle pro if you crack this tricky brain teaser

In a world overflowing with viral videos and trending memes, brain teasers have quietly carved out a devoted fanbase online—particularly those involving maths. With their mix of logic, pattern recognition and problem-solving, these puzzles offer a refreshing break from the usual internet scroll. They challenge the mind, spark debate, and often lead to surprisingly intense discussions in comment sections. And if you’re someone who enjoys putting their thinking cap on, especially for a good maths riddle, then you’re in for a treat. A brain teaser shared on X baffled many with a maths question.(X/@brainyquiz_)

The puzzle

A new brain teaser is making the rounds on social media, and it has perplexed internet users. Shared by the X (formerly Twitter) account Brainy Quiz, the puzzle reads:

"Math Test: 9 + 5 × 0 ÷ 3 = ?"

Check out the puzzle here:

At first glance, it might seem like a trick question or even too simple to warrant a second look. But, as with most great brain teasers, the challenge lies in the detail — or, in this case, in the order of operations.

Another viral puzzle

Before this, a similarly engaging puzzle did the rounds on Facebook, shared by a page called Maths Tricks. Though it also appears deceptively easy, it sparked debate in the comments. The teaser stated:

"111 = 21, 222 = 44, 223 = 46, 334 = ?"

These types of puzzles are clever in their simplicity. They rely not just on arithmetic, but on spotting patterns, thinking laterally, and sometimes making intuitive leaps that don't always follow conventional rules.

The internet’s obsession with numbers and patterns

Whether you're a seasoned mathematician or someone who just loves a good challenge, maths brain teasers tap into something universal — the satisfaction of solving a riddle. The rise of such puzzles online highlights how numbers, logic, and a dash of creativity can bring people together in conversation, debate, and friendly competition.

Social media platforms are full of these mini maths mysteries, sparking many comments as users try to outsmart one another — or simply prove they remember their school maths lessons.

So, have you cracked the puzzle yet?