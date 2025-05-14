Think you’re a brain teaser champ? Crack this mind-bending maths puzzle to prove it

For many of us, school days were often marked by a love-hate relationship with maths. While some enjoyed the challenge, others dreaded the complex equations and formulas. But here's the twist: that's not the case with brain teasers that involve maths. Whether it's solving a pattern or cracking a sequence, these teasers offer a fun and engaging way to exercise your mental muscles. If you're someone who enjoys a good challenge, you're in for a treat – we’ve got a brain teaser that will leave you scratching your head! A maths brain teaser puzzled social media users with a number pattern. (Facebook/Maths Tricks)

(Also read: Only those with razor-sharp logic can solve this mind-bending riddle that’s stumped the internet)

The puzzle

A brain teaser shared by a user named Maths Tricks on Facebook has confused users. The puzzle is simple but intriguing. It reads:

"111 = 21, 222 = 44, 223 = 46, 334 = ?"

Check out the puzzle here:

This sequence has left many puzzled, trying to figure out the pattern behind these numbers.

The internet loves a good brain teaser, and this is not the first one to capture widespread attention. Earlier, another tricky puzzle shared by Ganesh UOR on X (formerly Twitter) also garnered significant attention. The problem reads:

“Math Challenge: 10 + 10 × 8 - 5 = ?”

Brain teasers: More popular than ever

The internet has developed a strong fascination with brain teasers. They provide an opportunity for people to test their problem-solving skills while having fun. These puzzles are an excellent way to exercise the brain and enhance logical thinking. From simple arithmetic challenges to more complex algebraic conundrums, brain teasers are appearing all over social media platforms, keeping us on our toes.

(Also read: Brain teaser: Crack this mind-bending riddle to earn the title of logic master)

In a world constantly filled with distractions, brain teasers offer a rare moment of focus and concentration. For many, the thrill of cracking a tricky puzzle is unmatched, especially when shared with friends and family. With each new teaser, the curiosity only deepens.

So, have you cracked the code?