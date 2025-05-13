Brain teaser: Crack this mind-bending riddle to earn the title of logic master

In a world saturated with information and short attention spans, brain teasers have carved out a unique niche as both entertaining distractions and stimulating mental challenges. These clever puzzles, often deceptively simple in presentation, invite users to pause their scrolling, test their logic, and spark lively debate in comment sections. Whether it’s a numerical conundrum or a family-based riddle, users find joy — and occasional frustration — in solving these mind-bending challenges that blend mathematics, reasoning, and a healthy dose of lateral thinking. A brain teaser shared on Instagram stumped users.(Instagram/reel_serious)

(Also read: Challenge your brainpower: You're a true puzzle master if you can crack this tricky brain teaser)

The puzzle

One such riddle, shared on the Instagram account Reel Serious, features a handwritten puzzle that has stumped the internet. The image shows a piece of paper held in someone’s hand, bearing a simple yet tricky question:

"I'm a 3-digit number. My second digit is 4 times as big as the third digit, and my first digit is 3 less than the second digit. What number am I?"

Take a look here at the puzzle:

This riddle is a classic example of numerical logic. Solvers are required to use basic arithmetic and deductive reasoning to decode the answer. It’s not just about guessing — it’s about applying what you know about digits and their possible combinations to find a logical fit.

(Also read: Test your visual skills: How many 8s can you spot in this mind-bending optical illusion?)

Earlier also, another riddle posted by the Facebook page Minion Quotes left users debating in the comments. The riddle reads:

"Mr Wang and Mrs Wang have 3 sons.

Every son has:

1 wife

1 son

1 sister

How many people in this family?"

Take a look here at the puzzle:

Such puzzles tap into common-sense logic rather than complex mathematics, and that's what makes them so engaging — and deceivingly tricky.

Why internet loves brain teasers?

From word games to number challenges, brain teasers are increasingly shared across social platforms as a form of entertainment and mental exercise. Not only do they engage the mind, but they also spark discussions as people debate and compare answers.

So, have you figured out the three-digit number yet?