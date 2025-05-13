Challenge your brainpower: You're a true puzzle master if you can crack this tricky brain teaser

Brain teasers have long been a favourite for those looking to challenge their minds. Whether it's through tricky mathematical puzzles, optical illusions that play with your perception, or age-related riddles, these mental challenges seem to have an endless variety. Each puzzle presents a unique test of logic, attention, and reasoning skills, keeping us engaged as we try to crack them. A tricky brain teaser shared on Instagram confused many.(Instagram/reel_serious)

The puzzle

One brain teaser shared on Instagram by the account ‘Reel Serious’ will definitely stump you. It presents an intriguing question about age:

"When Jake was 9 years old, Alice was 3 times younger than him. Now Jake is 30 years old. How old is Alice?"

This riddle has left many users perplexed as they try to figure out Alice's current age based on the information provided. Puzzles like this are loved by users because they require a bit of mathematical thinking and a solid understanding of relationships, both of which are key components of any classic brain teaser.

Another family puzzle

Previously, a similarly tricky puzzle made its way around social media, posted on the Facebook page "Minion Quotes." This one posed a family conundrum that’s been baffling many:

"Mr Wang and Mrs Wang have 3 sons. Every son has: 1 wife, 1 son, 1 sister. How many people are in this family?"

Again, this riddle combines a family dynamic with a need for logical reasoning, forcing people to count carefully and think critically about how families are structured.

Why are brain teasers so popular?

The love for brain teasers is universal. They aren’t just about solving problems—they provide a sense of accomplishment when solved, and they keep our brains sharp. These puzzles engage us cognitively, requiring logic, deduction, and sometimes even a bit of creative thinking. They’re also great for improving memory and problem-solving skills, making them an excellent exercise for people of all ages.

Puzzles are designed to challenge us, which is why we are drawn to them. Some are simple and straightforward, while others can leave you second-guessing your answer.

So, have you figured out Alice's age yet?