This mind-bending brain teaser has stumped the internet. Only true maths geniuses can solve it

In an age of constant scrolling and digital distractions, brain teasers have emerged as an unexpected crowd favourite. These deceptively simple puzzles, often involving basic numbers and operations, ignite a powerful mix of curiosity, competition and satisfaction. From maths equations to visual riddles, these puzzles challenge the brain in creative ways—and social media users can’t seem to get enough. Whether you’re a seasoned puzzle-solver or a casual scroller looking for a quick thrill, these teasers offer a mental workout that’s hard to resist. A maths brain teaser stumped Facebook users.(Facebook/Minion Quotes)

The puzzle

A brain teaser recently shared on the Facebook page “Minion Quotes” has grabbed the internet’s attention. At first glance, it appears to follow standard arithmetic, but a closer look reveals a confounding twist. The teaser reads:

“1 + 4 = 5, 2 + 5 = 12, 3 + 6 = 21, 8 + 11 = ?”

Check out the puzzle here:

Not just another equation

This isn’t the first time a maths puzzle has gone viral. Another Facebook user, Arshdeep Soni, challenged followers with a brain teaser marked “Only For Genius,” which reads:

11 - 11 × 11 + 11 = ?

The challenge here lies in applying the correct order of operations (BODMAS). Many respondents jumped to conclusions, but the trick is in respecting mathematical precedence. The correct solution surprises many and highlights how easily we can misjudge even familiar principles when presented in a teasing format.

Why brain teasers captivate us

So what makes these puzzles so addictive? Brain teasers offer more than just fun—they tap into our desire to solve problems, outsmart others, and make sense of patterns. They momentarily pull us away from the chaos of daily life and offer a satisfying moment of clarity—if we can crack them.

In a world overwhelmed with information, a good puzzle is like a quick jog for the brain. Think you’ve got the logic skills to solve them? Give it a go—but be warned, you may be hooked for hours.