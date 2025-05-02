Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Brain teaser: Only 2% of people with out-of-the-box thinking can solve this mind-boggling maths puzzle

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
May 02, 2025 02:41 PM IST

A tricky maths brain teaser shared on X puzzled users with a number pattern.

Brain teasers are a fun and fascinating way to challenge our minds, testing our problem-solving skills and keeping our brains sharp. Maths brain teasers, in particular, are a favourite for many, offering an engaging way to test numerical thinking. But sometimes, these puzzles can be tricky enough to leave even the most logical minds stumped. If you’re a fan of maths brain teasers, then the latest puzzle shared on X (formerly Twitter) is sure to leave you scratching your head.

A maths brain teaser puzzled the internet with tricky number patterns.(X/@brainyquiz_)
A maths brain teaser puzzled the internet with tricky number patterns.(X/@brainyquiz_)

(Also read: IQ test: You're a genius-level problem-solver if you can crack this tricky number puzzle)

The puzzle

Shared by the account Brainy Quiz, the teaser reads:

"Only Geniuses, if 2 = 6, 3 = 12, 4 = 20, 5 = 30, 6 = 42, Then 9 = ?, Fail: 98%"

Check out the puzzle here:

At first glance, it may seem simple enough. But as soon as you start trying to figure it out, the real challenge begins. This puzzle plays with numerical patterns in a way that tricks your brain into overthinking, which is exactly what makes it so intriguing.

Earlier riddle leaves the internet confused

This is not the first time the internet has been left puzzled by a maths riddle. Earlier, another brain teaser shared by X user Ganesh UOR got people talking, with many struggling to figure it out. The puzzle was as follows:

"IQ Test: 1+4=5, 2+5=12, 3+6=21, 8+11=?"

Similar to the current puzzle, the riddle seems straightforward at first. However, as people began to solve it, they realised that there’s more to it than meets the eye. Like most good brain teasers, it had people thinking outside the box, challenging their logic and testing their ability to identify hidden patterns.

The internet’s fascination with brain teasers

The internet’s love for brain teasers is undeniable. From simple riddles to complex maths puzzles, these challenges provide a great way to engage with a community of puzzle enthusiasts. Whether it's solving them for fun or posting them online to challenge others, these teasers spark curiosity and ignite the competitive spirit.

So, can you crack the puzzle? Look closely, try different angles, and maybe—just maybe—you’ll be among the 2% who succeed.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Brain teaser: Only 2% of people with out-of-the-box thinking can solve this mind-boggling maths puzzle
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On