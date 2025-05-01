IQ test: You're a genius-level problem-solver if you can crack this tricky number puzzle

Whether it’s a jigsaw, crossword, or a tricky brain teaser, there’s something undeniably addictive about solving puzzles. That moment when everything falls into place brings a sense of triumph – a small but fulfilling mental victory. For many, the real joy lies not just in the solution but in the process: the confusion, the pattern-spotting, and finally, the "aha!" moment. A tricky maths puzzle shared on X left users baffled.(X/@ganeshuor)

(Also read: Eye-test challenge: Can you count all the horses in this optical illusion to earn the title of puzzle expert?)

Puzzle that's got everyone guessing

Now, a maths riddle shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user named Ganesh UOR has reignited the internet’s love for logical challenges. The puzzle reads:

"IQ Test: 1+4=5, 2+5=12, 3+6=21, 8+11=?"

At first glance, it appears to follow standard arithmetic, but look closer and the pattern is far from ordinary. The riddle has left many scratching their heads, each offering their own theories about the hidden logic behind these unusual equations.

Check out the puzzle here:

Another teaser

This isn’t the first time such brain teasers have captured attention. Previously, another maths puzzle shared by the popular X account “Math Lover” made waves online. That riddle reads:

“6 = 12, 5 = 15, 4 = 16, 8 = ?”

Again, a simple equation at face value, but packed with enough mystery to keep minds ticking.

(Also read: Only a super sharp mind can solve this tricky number puzzle that has baffled the internet)

Why these puzzles are so addictive

So, what makes maths brain teasers so addictive? It’s the blend of simplicity and complexity. They often look deceptively easy, pulling you in with familiar numbers and symbols. But as you dig deeper, the real challenge begins. That moment when the pattern finally clicks offers a small but satisfying sense of victory—a mini dopamine hit that leaves you wanting more.

In a fast-scrolling digital world, these puzzles give people a reason to pause, think, and engage. And judging by the reactions, the internet isn’t getting tired of them anytime soon.

Have you cracked the puzzle yet?