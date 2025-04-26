Only a super sharp mind can solve this tricky number puzzle that has baffled the internet

Maths brain teasers have a unique charm that captivates people of all ages. From age-related puzzles to tricky optical illusions and mind-bending number games, brain teasers are a fun way to test your problem-solving skills. But when it comes to maths brain teasers, the challenge intensifies – and so does the excitement. If you're someone who enjoys solving number riddles, we have a fresh challenge that's got the internet scratching its head. Can you crack this tricky maths puzzle shared on X?(X/@GeometryPuzzles)

A teaser that’s got everyone thinking

A brain teaser, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by an account called Math Lover, is currently making the rounds. It presents a seemingly simple yet baffling pattern:

“6 = 12, 5 = 15, 4 = 16, 8 = ?”

Check out the puzzle here:

The simplicity of the equation is what makes it so intriguing. At first glance, it seems like basic arithmetic, but the solution lies in spotting the hidden logic. Many users have taken to the comments to guess the answer, each offering different interpretations – some logical, some completely out-of-the-box.

Another viral puzzle

Earlier, another brain teaser was shared by the account @jitendra789789, which also caught the attention of puzzle enthusiasts. It read:

“2 + 7 + 3 = 24, 9 + 7 - 4 = 24, 4 + 0 + 8 = 24, 5 + 5 + 5 = ?”

Users were challenged to crack the hidden rule that made these equations true – and let’s just say, it wasn’t your average school maths.

Why do maths puzzles go viral?

So, why do maths brain teasers attract so much attention online? The answer is simple: they’re short, engaging, and instantly trigger curiosity. They also allow users to test their intelligence and compare answers with others, creating a mini-competition that fuels sharing.

Moreover, in an age of fast-scrolling content, these quick challenges provide a mental break and a sense of achievement for those who crack them.

Whether you're a maths lover or just someone looking to challenge your brain, these puzzles offer the perfect dose of fun and frustration. Ready to take a shot? Try solving them.