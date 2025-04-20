Brain teaser: If you solve this tricky maths riddle in 20 seconds, you’ll win the title of puzzle expert

In the age of social media, where trends change by the hour, one thing remains constant — our collective love for a good brain teaser. Especially when it comes to numbers, puzzles that challenge traditional logic have a way of drawing people in. Whether it’s during a quick scroll or a tea break at work, maths riddles are quietly becoming everyone’s favourite mental workout. And now, one such brain teaser has captured the internet's attention. A brain teaser shared on Facebook by Minion Quotes left users puzzled.(Facebook/Minion Quotes)

(Also read: If you crack this tricky maths brain teaser in 15 seconds, you’ll claim the title of riddle champ)

The puzzle

The Facebook page Minion Quotes recently shared a puzzle that has been puzzling online users — but in the most entertaining way. The teaser reads:

"Math Puzzle: 10 + 10 = 00, 12 + 13 = 36, 13 + 13 = 39, 15 + 14 = ?? — Can you solve this?"

Check out the puzzle here:

On the surface, the equations look entirely incorrect. But that’s exactly what makes them so engaging. There’s a pattern buried within the madness — and users are determined to uncover it. From applying advanced maths to making wild guesses, the comment section is filled with possible solutions.

A similar puzzle took over X earlier

Earlier, a brain teaser posted by the account Brainy Quiz on X (formerly Twitter) also caught the attention of puzzle enthusiasts. Here’s how it goes:

"1 + 4 = 5, 2 + 5 = 12, 3 + 6 = 21, 8 + 11 = ?"

Once again, traditional arithmetic doesn’t seem to apply. Yet, there’s a clever trick hidden within the equations — and figuring it out is surprisingly satisfying.

(Also read: Optical illusion: If you spot hidden cat in this image, you'll be declared as true puzzle master)

The internet’s love with puzzles

From Facebook to X and even Instagram reels, these brain teasers are going viral because they tap into something we all enjoy: a little mental challenge with a twist. They’re short, fun, and surprisingly addictive. Best of all, they bring people together as everyone tries to outsmart the riddle.

So, if you’re someone who enjoys decoding patterns and flexing your logical muscles, give these puzzles a try. But be warned — they might just keep you up at night until you solve them!