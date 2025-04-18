If you crack this tricky maths brain teaser in 15 seconds, you’ll claim the title of riddle champ

Brain teasers have long been a favourite pastime for puzzle lovers, offering the perfect mix of fun, logic, and challenge. Whether it’s a tricky riddle or a maths-based puzzle, they ignite curiosity and keep our minds sharp. Maths brain teasers, in particular, hold a special place in this trend. They seem simple on the surface, but once you start solving them, the logic behind each step tests both patience and mental agility. Can you crack this viral maths brain teaser that is stumping the internet?(X/@brainyquiz_)

(Also read: You're a brain teaser champ if you can crack this tricky maths puzzle in under 15 seconds)

If you’re someone who enjoys solving maths puzzles and teasing your brain, then there’s a fresh challenge making the rounds online that’s bound to leave you puzzled.

The puzzle that’s baffling internet

A brain teaser recently shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account Brainy Quiz has grabbed internet's attention for all the right reasons. The teaser goes:

"1 + 4 = 5, 2 + 5 = 12, 3 + 6 = 21, 8 + 11 = ?"

Check out the puzzle here:

At first, these equations seem illogical—but that’s the beauty of brain teasers. They invite you to look beyond the standard rules of arithmetic and identify a hidden pattern. Many have attempted to crack it, and while many have reached a solution, others are still scratching their heads.

Another teaser that got everyone talking

In the past, a similar brain teaser had also left netizens stumped. Shared by user @jitendra789789 on X, the puzzle read:

“21+10 = 31, 22+20 = 64, 23+30 = 99, 25+50 = ?”

Again, traditional maths rules won’t help much here—these puzzles are all about spotting a clever twist.

(Also read: Only those with visual superpowers can spot the hidden parrot among mangoes in this optical illusion)

Why the internet can’t get enough

So, why are brain teasers like these so popular? The answer is simple. They offer instant engagement, challenge the intellect, and give a quick dopamine boost when solved. In a world of fast-scrolling content, brain teasers are short, snappy, and reward creative thinking. Plus, they spark conversation, debate, and shared curiosity—which makes them perfect for social media.

Ready to give these puzzles a try? Go ahead—but don’t be surprised if you end up spending more time than expected figuring them out!