You're a brain teaser champ if you can crack this tricky maths puzzle in under 15 seconds

Maths was always seen as a challenging subject during school days. For many, it was a dreaded part of the curriculum, often causing confusion and frustration. However, the world of maths brain teasers is a different story. These puzzles have captivated the minds of people across all ages, offering a fun yet perplexing way to engage with numbers. Unlike regular maths problems, these brain teasers require creativity and out-of-the-box thinking, which is why they have become so popular. They test not just mathematical skills but also the ability to spot patterns and connections that aren't immediately obvious. A brain teaser shared on X stumped many users.(X/@jitendra789789)

A new challenge for puzzle enthusiasts

If you're someone who enjoys solving brain teasers, we’ve got a new challenge for you. This puzzle, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @jitendra789789, has left many scratching their heads. The teaser goes:

“21+10 = 31, 22+20 = 64, 23+30 = 99, 25+50 = ?”

At first glance, these equations seem simple enough, but the answer isn’t as straightforward as it appears. The unique pattern behind these equations is what makes the puzzle so intriguing.

Check out the puzzle here:

This isn’t the first time @jitendra789789 has posted a brain teaser that left people puzzled. Earlier, another tricky puzzle was shared, which had social media users scratching their heads. The puzzle read:

“4+2=62, 4+1=53, 2+3=51, 5+2=?”

Just like the new teaser, this one also requires a sharp mind to crack the code.

Why brain teasers are so popular

The internet's fascination with brain teasers is undeniable. These puzzles encourage critical thinking, and often spark debates among users who try to figure out the logic behind the answers. Whether shared on social media or discussed in online forums, these teasers continue to thrive in the digital world, making maths a fun and engaging topic for people of all ages.

So, what do you think the answer to the latest puzzle is? If you haven’t cracked it yet, don’t worry—you’re not alone!