Only those with lightning-fast logic can crack this mind-bending maths puzzle in 15 seconds

Brain teasers come in all shapes and sizes. Some are age-based riddles designed to test your logical reasoning. Others are visual puzzles that play tricks on your perception. Then there are the ones that require some serious number crunching — the mathematical brain teasers. If you enjoy solving tricky maths-based problems, the internet has a fresh challenge lined up just for you. A maths brain teaser perplexed the internet with its tricky pattern.(X/@jitendra789789)

A new puzzle to crack

This latest brain teaser was recently shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @jitendra789789 and it has left many scratching their heads. The puzzle goes:

“4+2=62, 4+1=53, 2+3=51, 5+2=?”

Check out the puzzle here:

At first glance, it looks like simple arithmetic. But a closer look reveals a hidden logic — and cracking it is where the fun begins.

A previous teaser that went viral

Just a few days earlier, another maths brain teaser had caught the attention of netizens. Shared by the X account Brainy Quiz, it featured a 3×3 grid with a sequence of numbers. The top row read:

4, 9, 2

Middle row: 3, 5, 7

Bottom row: 8, 1, ?

Viewers were asked to figure out the missing number in the last cell. It was a classic pattern-recognition puzzle — simple in appearance, but surprisingly complex when analysed.

Why maths brain teasers are popular on internet

So, what’s the appeal of these numerical riddles? For many, it’s the thrill of solving something that looks deceptively easy. Maths-based brain teasers test not just calculation skills, but also logic, pattern recognition, and creative thinking. They spark debates, encourage critical thinking, and offer a fun mental workout — all in under a minute.

As puzzles like these continue to trend across social platforms, one thing’s clear — the internet loves a good brain teaser. And if you’ve got an eye for numbers, it might just be your time to shine.