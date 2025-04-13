This maths puzzle has left internet scratching its head. Can you spot the missing number?

Brain teasers have long been a favourite among puzzle enthusiasts online, offering a quick mental workout and a sense of satisfaction when cracked. Particularly, number puzzles tend to go viral, as they challenge logic and observation in equal measure. And if you enjoy the thrill of decoding patterns, a new puzzle making the rounds on social media might be just the brain workout you’re looking for. A brain teaser on X featuring a 3×3 grid left users guessing. (X/@brainyquiz_ )

(Also read: Only a true illusion master can spot the warrior’s hidden sword in this tricky image)

Shared by the X account Brainy Quiz, this teaser features a 3×3 grid filled with numbers. The top row reads 4, 9, 2; the middle row has 3, 5, 7; and the bottom row shows 8, 1, with the third number left as a question mark. Users are asked to figure out the missing number and crack the hidden pattern.

Check out the puzzle here:

Puzzle that’s got the internet talking

The brain teaser has already attracted over 12,000 views and sparked more than 300 comments, as users try their hand at solving it.

Comments have poured in with a mix of confident answers, wild guesses, and light-hearted confusion. One user confidently wrote, “It’s a classic 3x3 magic square. The missing number has to be 6!” Another user chimed in with, “These puzzles never fail to twist my brain. I spent 15 minutes on this.” A third person joked, “I showed this to my dad and now he won’t go to bed until he solves it.”

Others admitted to being completely stumped. “I give up. Been looking at this for ages,” wrote one frustrated commenter. Someone else added, “I feel like the answer is obvious but I just can’t see it.” Another noted, “Even with the pattern, it still takes a second to click.”

(Also read: Optical illusion: Only a true visual master can spot the hidden cat among these owls)

However, many people said “6” is the correct answer.

The enduring charm of a good puzzle

The internet’s fascination with brain teasers remains strong, and this puzzle is yet another reminder of how a simple image can bring people together in shared curiosity and challenge. Whether solved in seconds or pondered over for hours, it’s the joy of the chase that keeps people coming back.

So, have you figured it out yet?