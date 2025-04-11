Optical illusion: Only a true visual master can spot the hidden cat among these owls

Optical illusions are a fascinating type of brain teaser that play with our perception, tricking the brain into seeing something that isn’t immediately obvious. These illusions often go viral on social media, sparking curiosity and debate among users. Whether it's spotting a hidden object or deciphering an unusual pattern, people seem to love the challenge of testing their eyes and brains. A tricky optical illusion shows a cat hidden among dozens of owls. Can you spot it?(Facebook/Minion Quotes)

(Also read: Optical illusion: You need next-level observation skills to spot the hidden bird in this image)

If you're a fan of these visual puzzles, a new illusion has emerged that might just leave you scratching your head.

Can you spot the cat?

Shared on Facebook by the account Minion Quotes, this particular brain teaser is a visual treat — and a bit of a headache. The image features dozens of cartoon owls, all drawn with similar wide eyes, feather patterns, and rounded faces. They’re tightly packed together in a chaotic yet uniform sea of owls.

But somewhere in the mix, a clever cat is hiding in plain sight. At the top of the image, the challenge is clearly stated: "Find the cat." It sounds simple — until you actually try.

The difficulty lies in the way the cat has been camouflaged. Its face blends in perfectly with the surrounding owls, mimicking their shapes and expressions. You'll need a keen eye for detail and a lot of patience to separate feline from fowl.

Check out the puzzle here:

Why optical illusions are the internet’s favourite challenge

Optical illusions like this one have become a staple of online entertainment. They’re fun, frustrating, and oddly satisfying once you finally crack the puzzle. They also create a sense of community, as users share their attempts and reactions in the comments, often with a mix of triumph and defeat.

(Also read: Optical illusion: Only 1 in 100 can spot the grasshopper in this image. Are you one of them?)

People enjoy these challenges not just for the mental workout but also for the bragging rights — especially when they manage to solve what others can’t. Plus, they offer a quick and engaging distraction from the daily grind.

So, can you find the hidden cat among the owls? Give it a try — but be warned, it’s trickier than it looks!