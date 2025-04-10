Optical illusion: You need next-level observation skills to spot the hidden bird in this image

Optical illusions are fascinating brain teasers that test our perception, attention to detail, and ability to focus on the hidden or unexpected. These illusions not only entertain but also challenge how our brain processes visual information. They’ve become a favourite pastime for puzzle lovers on the internet, drawing millions to try their luck at cracking these visual mysteries. A hidden bird in a tyre-filled junkyard stumped users in this optical illusion challenge.(X/piedpiperlko)

If you enjoy a good optical illusion and consider yourself sharp-eyed, here’s a fresh challenge that might stump even the best observers.

(Also read: Optical illusion: Prove you're internet’s sharpest observer by spotting hidden snow leopard in 8 seconds)

The junkyard illusion challenge

A mind-bending image was shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by user Piyush Tiwari. This post features a photograph that appears to be from a rural or industrial setting. It shows a massive collection of discarded tyres — some stacked neatly, others scattered across the ground. The image has a vintage look, thanks to its black-and-white or sepia tone, giving it an old-school feel.

But there’s more to the photo than first meets the eye

Hidden among the clutter of tyres is a bird, camouflaged in such a way that it blends seamlessly into its surroundings. The challenge is simple yet incredibly tricky: Can you spot the hidden bird within 4 seconds?

Check out the post here:

The caption on the post reads:

“Optical Illusion: Individuals with the sharpest pair of eyes are able to spot a bird in the junkyard within 4 seconds. Are you one of them? Find out now!”

The internet’s never-ending love for optical illusions

This isn’t the first time an optical illusion has captured the internet’s attention, and it certainly won’t be the last. From “spot the difference” images to mind-twisting visuals that alter colour perception, people seem to love the challenge of being visually fooled.

(Also read: You’ll unlock your superhuman vision if you can spot the hidden cat in this tricky optical illusion)

So, do you have what it takes? Look closely… the bird is watching you.