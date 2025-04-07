You’ll unlock your superhuman vision if you can spot the hidden cat in this tricky optical illusion

Brain teasers are more than just fun and games – they stimulate the mind, challenge perception, and keep us on our toes. There are various types of brain puzzles – some are maths-based, some test memory and age-related cognition, while others are purely visual. Among them, optical illusions have carved out a special place, not just for their challenge but also for the way they bend our brains. And if you're a fan of these illusion-based puzzles, a tricky post might just stump you. A brain teaser challenges users to spot a hidden cat in a cluttered room.(X/piedpiperlko)

(Also read: Optical illusion: Prove you're internet’s sharpest observer by spotting hidden snow leopard in 8 seconds)

The hidden cat puzzle

A brain teaser has caught the attention of internet users, and it involves spotting a cat cleverly concealed in what looks like a cluttered storage room. The image was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user Piyush Tiwari, and it features a room packed with a large wooden cube-style bookshelf, cardboard boxes, storage containers, and a hanging colourful tote bag. The caption reads:

“Cat owners will know all too well how crafty they can be when it comes to finding snug, and often unexpected, hiding places to nap in. It's no surprise that an image has gone viral which shows a sneaky cat hiding in plain sight – and barely anyone can spot it. Can you spot it?”

The challenge? Find the elusive cat

While the room seems chaotic, most viewers initially scan the shelves or boxes, thinking the feline might be curled up somewhere obvious. But as many are finding out, this is one of those puzzles where the more you look, the less you see.

Check out the puzzle here:

Why optical illusions are internet favourites

Optical illusions tap into the way our brains interpret visuals, often confusing us with clever patterns, lighting, and placement. They’re not only mentally stimulating but also share-worthy – perfect for sparking debates and friendly challenges online. People love the thrill of ‘finally seeing it’ after minutes (or hours) of staring.

(Also read: Optical illusion: If you can spot hidden bird in this image, you'll be hailed as sharpest observer of the day)

This particular illusion not only plays on clutter but also on our assumptions about where a cat should be. And let’s be honest – anyone who's owned a cat knows they can hide in the most unbelievable spots.

So, can you find the cat in this image? Join the fun, give your brain a twist, and test your observation skills.