Optical illusion: If you can spot hidden bird in this image, you'll be hailed as sharpest observer of the day

Optical illusions have a way of tricking our eyes and testing our minds, often making us question what we see. These brain teasers are not just fun but also challenge our ability to notice the smallest details. If you love solving visual puzzles, here’s one that has left the internet buzzing. A mind-bending illusion shared on X by Piyush Tiwari is putting people’s observation skills to the test, daring them to find a well-hidden bird in just seven seconds. Can you spot the hidden bird in just 7 seconds? (X/@piedpiperlko)

(Also read: Be internet's optical illusion master: Can you spot the hidden bee in this mind-bending image?)

The baffling illusion

The image in question presents a field filled with a mix of vibrant vegetation. The foreground is lush with fresh green grass or small plants, while the middle and background transition into reddish-brown and golden hues, possibly dried grass or flowering plants. However, hidden within this intricate blend of colours is a bird, camouflaged perfectly within its surroundings.

The challenge? Spot the concealed bird in just seven seconds. The brain teaser was shared with the caption:

"Optical Illusion: Are you attentive enough to spot a hidden bird in the grass in 7 seconds? Try this mind-bending challenge now."

Check out the post here:

Why optical illusions fascinate the internet

Optical illusions have a unique way of grabbing attention online. These visual tricks challenge the brain, engaging people in a fun yet perplexing way. Users enjoy testing their cognitive and observational skills while competing with others to solve puzzles faster.

(Also read: Optical illusion: If you spot hidden carrot in 11 seconds, you will be crowned puzzle king of the day)

Additionally, illusions often go viral because they invoke curiosity. People feel an urge to crack the puzzle and share it with friends, keeping engagement levels high. Whether it’s a hidden object, a shifting perspective, or a colour trick, these puzzles never fail to stir conversation.

Would you like to take the challenge? Try spotting the hidden bird in the image and see if you can beat the seven-second mark!