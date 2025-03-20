Optical illusion: If you spot hidden carrot in 11 seconds, you will be crowned puzzle king of the day

Optical illusions are a fascinating way to test one's observation skills and cognitive abilities. These brain teasers come in various forms—some are age-based riddles, others are mathematical puzzles, and then there are visual challenges like optical illusions. If you enjoy putting your vision to the test, we have an exciting challenge for you! An optical illusion challenges users to spot a hidden carrot among colourful rabbits and flowers.(X/@piedpiperlko)

(Also read: Optical illusion: Be the internet's top detective by spotting the hidden parrot in 8 seconds)

The optical illusion – find the hidden carrot

A captivating optical illusion has been shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user Piyush Tiwari, sparking curiosity among users. The image is a colourful illustration featuring multiple rabbits of different shades—white, grey, brown, and black—scattered among bright orange and yellow flowers. The background is filled with large sunflower-like blooms with green centres and smaller daisy-like flowers. However, hidden within this vibrant scene is a carrot, and the challenge is to find it.

The post was shared with the caption:

“This optical illusion is perfect for testing your vision and attention to detail. All you have to do is look at the image carefully and try to find the carrot. If you find the carrot in 11 seconds or less, congratulations! You have powerful vision and attention to detail.”

Take a look here at the puzzle:

Why are optical illusions so popular online?

Optical illusions like this one are a hit on social media for several reasons. They offer a fun and interactive experience that encourages engagement, as people love sharing their results and competing with friends. These puzzles also stimulate the brain, improving focus and observation skills. Additionally, they provide a quick mental break from daily routines, making them perfect for casual entertainment.

(Also read: Optical illusion: You can be internet’s sharpest detective if you find hidden toothbrush in this image)

If you haven’t tried it yet, take the challenge and see if you can spot the hidden carrot in under 11 seconds!