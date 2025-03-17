Optical illusion: You can be internet’s sharpest detective if you find hidden toothbrush in this image

Optical illusions have long fascinated people with their ability to trick the brain and challenge perception. These brain teasers not only test observation skills but also offer a fun mental workout. If you enjoy solving optical illusions, there's one that might put your visual sharpness to the test. Can you spot the hidden toothbrush in this optical illusion?(X/@piedpiperlko)

The optical illusion that has everyone talking

This optical illusion was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user Piyush Tiwari. The image depicts a cosy children's bedroom at night. A child with curly red hair is peacefully sleeping in a gold-framed bed with blue bedding. Through the window, a crescent moon and twinkling stars can be seen, framed by orange curtains tied back on either side.

The room has pink walls and a reddish-purple floor, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. On the right side, a green bedside table holds a lamp with a yellow shade. Next to it stands a bookshelf filled with various objects, including books, a basketball, a blue rabbit toy, and what appears to be a rooster or chicken stuffed animal. However, hidden somewhere in this seemingly ordinary scene is a toothbrush—and the challenge is to find it in just five seconds!

The post is captioned:

"Test the sharpness of your eyes by finding a hidden toothbrush in the bedroom in 5 seconds. Attempt now!"

Check out the post here:

Why optical illusions remain an internet favourite

Optical illusions continue to captivate the internet due to their ability to engage and challenge viewers. They make people pause, observe, and rethink what they see. Such puzzles spark curiosity and often go viral, as users eagerly share them with friends to compare results.

These illusions also offer cognitive benefits, improving concentration and attention to detail. Whether for fun or brain training, they never fail to entertain. So, are you up for the challenge? Can you find the hidden toothbrush in five seconds? Give it a shot and test your observation skills!