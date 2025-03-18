Optical illusion: Be the internet's top detective by spotting the hidden parrot in 8 seconds

Optical illusions have long been a fascinating subject for puzzle enthusiasts. These mind-bending images not only play tricks on our eyes but also offer a workout for our brain, enhancing our observation and critical thinking skills. If you’re someone who enjoys optical illusions and brain teasers, then we have a challenge for you that will certainly leave you scratching your head. Can you spot the hidden parrot in this cosy living room optical illusion? (X/@piedpiperlko)

The hidden parrot challenge

An optical illusion shared by user Piyush Tiwari on X (formerly known as Twitter) has left the internet buzzing. The image features a cosy living room interior, seemingly created in a cross-stitch or embroidery style. However, within this homely scene, a parrot is cleverly concealed, waiting to be spotted.

Check out the post here:

The post comes with a caption that reads, "There is a parrot hidden in this living room. Can you spot it in just 8 seconds? Test your observation skills with this puzzle." The challenge asks viewers to locate the hidden parrot in a race against the clock.

Internet's love affair with optical illusions

The internet has always been captivated by optical illusions, with countless viral challenges making their rounds across social media platforms. From mind-twisting images to puzzles designed to deceive the eyes, these illusions continue to engage users and test their perception.

Optical illusions serve as more than just a fun distraction; they play an important role in stimulating cognitive functions and improving focus. The excitement around such challenges showcases how the internet community thrives on collective brainteasers, sharing the joy and frustration of solving them.

So, how did you fare with the parrot challenge? Could you spot it in time, or did it leave you perplexed like many others?