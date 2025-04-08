Optical illusion: Only 1 in 100 can spot the grasshopper in this image. Are you one of them?

Brain teasers come in all shapes and sizes. Some challenge your logic, others test your maths skills, while a few stretch your memory to its limits. And then, there are optical illusions – the internet’s favourite form of mind trickery. These visual puzzles not only boggle the brain but also push your powers of observation to the edge. Can you spot the hidden grasshopper in this optical illusion?(X/@piedpiperlko)

If you're someone who thrives on these visual challenges, we’ve got an illusion that’s bound to leave you scratching your head.

The grasshopper puzzle

Shared by user Piyush Tiwari, this optical illusion showcases a thick cluster of tropical greenery. The dim lighting adds to the mystery, with a rich variety of broad-leaved plants in multiple shades of green—some displaying subtle striping or intricate vein patterns, while others are cloaked in deep, shadowy tones. Hidden within this leafy maze, a grasshopper blends seamlessly into its surroundings, making it a true test of observation.

The challenge? Spot the grasshopper within 5 seconds.

The post is captioned: “In this optical illusion picture, a grasshopper is hiding in the leaves. Only the most attentive individuals can spot the grasshopper in just 5 seconds. Are you one of them? Test your observation skills now!”

Check out the puzzle here:

Why optical illusions capture the internet’s imagination

Optical illusions have long been a favourite on the internet for good reason. Unlike word-based riddles or logic problems, they require no reading or background knowledge – just sharp eyes and keen attention. They're instantly shareable, spark friendly competition, and most importantly, they're fun!

Whether you solve them quickly or stare at the screen for minutes, these puzzles provide a satisfying “aha!” moment when the hidden object finally reveals itself. They also offer a quick and entertaining break from the daily routine, making them perfect for social media.

So, do you think you have what it takes to find the grasshopper? Give it a go – but don’t be surprised if it takes longer than 5 seconds!