Optical illusion: Only super-focused eyes can spot the hidden feather in this image in under 10 seconds

Optical illusions have a special place on the internet. They confuse our brains, challenge our perceptions, and yet — we simply can't get enough of them. These puzzling brain teasers manage to surprise even the most observant viewers, often going viral for their ability to stump people of all ages.

If you're someone who loves testing your eyes and mind with illusions like these, there's a new challenge that's got social media users scratching their heads.

The puzzle

Shared by the Facebook page Minion Quotes, this optical illusion is cleverly titled "Find the Feather". At first glance, the image looks like nothing more than a warm, cosy living room. There's a couch, a carpet and a few decorative elements neatly placed around the space.

But hidden within the scene is a single feather — and finding it isn’t as easy as it sounds.

Take a look here at the puzzle:

Internet and its love for optical illusions

The internet has always had a fascination with hidden object puzzles and tricky illusions. They offer a quick break from routine and give people a chance to show off their detective skills. Whether it's finding a panda among snowmen or spotting a cat hidden in logs, these puzzles attract many shares and comments.

In this particular puzzle, people have been zooming in, rotating their screens, and even asking friends for help — all in the name of fun. While some manage to spot the feather in seconds, others spend minutes analysing every inch of the image.

Optical illusions like these remind us how fascinating the human brain is — sometimes, even the most obvious things can remain hidden right in front of our eyes.

So, are you ready to find the feather?