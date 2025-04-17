Only those with visual superpowers can spot the hidden parrot among mangoes in this optical illusion

Brain teasers come in all shapes and sizes. Some are mathematical in nature, testing your ability to solve problems using logic and numbers. Others are age-related, focusing on perception, memory, or attention to detail. No matter their form, brain teasers are known to sharpen the mind and provide a welcome challenge for people of all ages. However, one category of brain teasers has managed to capture the attention of the masses – optical illusions. These mind-bending puzzles add a layer of intrigue and delight for those who enjoy a good challenge. Can you spot the hidden parrot in a pile of mangoes?(Facebook/Minion Quotes)

If you’re someone who enjoys the thrill of these perception-based challenges, then this brain teaser making the rounds on social media will surely capture your attention. Shared by the Facebook account Minion Quotes, this optical illusion features a image of a pile of mangoes. But, as is often the case with optical illusions, there’s more to the image than meets the eye.

Spot the hidden parrot

In this particular image, the task is simple yet not so easy. The text accompanying the image reads, “Spot the hidden parrot in the photo below!” At first glance, it may seem like just a pile of mangoes, but if you look closely, you’ll notice that a parrot is cleverly camouflaged within the pile. The challenge is to spot the hidden bird among these mangoes.

Check out the puzzle here:

Internet’s love with optical illusions

It’s no surprise that the internet is obsessed with optical illusions. These puzzles not only provide a mental workout but also serve as a fun distraction for users of all ages.

So if you've got a sharp eye and a few seconds to spare, this illusion might just be your next fun challenge. But be warned — it’s trickier than it looks!

Have you spotted the hidden parrot yet?